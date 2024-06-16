Five people injured in shooting at Madisonville park Saturday evening

Cincinnati Police are investigating a shooting involving five victims at a Madisonville park Saturday.

Police were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. to the 6300 block of Bramble Avenue at Bramble Park for reports of a shooting.

CPD says five people were injured. Their ages range from teenagers to about 40, they said.

All victims have non-life-threatening injuries, police say, but that could change.

It's unclear what led to the shooting.

Some guests who were at the park at the time of the shooting told FOX19 that 200 to 300 people were there for an event.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CRIME STOPPERS or District 2 at 513-979-4400.

Enquirer media partner FOX 19 provided this report.

