Five people facing charges in Memphis officer shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A total of five people are now facing charges in the shooting of a Memphis police officer Friday morning.

Geronimo Kee, 22, is accused of shooting an officer four times after he was pulled over for speeding along I-240 near South Parkway.

MPD said the injured officer has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

Police said Geronimo fled the scene and was taken into custody about two hours later in the 4700 block of Turco Drive.

He was charged with criminal attempted first-degree murder, intentionally evading arrest in an auto, employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony and speeding.

Three women and a man at the address were also detained.

Zaire Kee, 24, Tezaree Pennington, 42, Kennedy Williams, 23, and Malik Oliver, 25, were all charged with accessory after the fact to wit: attempted first-degree murder.

MPD has not released any other details about their arrests.

Police said Geronimo was transported to the Regional One Medical Center to be treated for a hand injury before being booked into the Shelby County Jail.

Fayette County court records show Geronimo Kee was one of 11 charged with a disturbance at Wilder Youth Development Center when he was 18 years old.

