Five people charged with defrauding the Arizona ESA program

Five people are being accused of fraudulently receiving money from the Arizona ESA program by creating "ghost students" through fake birth certificates.
The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged bankrupt Lordstown Motors with misleading investors about the sales prospects of its Endurance electric pickup truck. Lordstown has agreed to pay $25.5 million as a result -- money that the SEC says will go towards settling a number of pending class action lawsuits against the company. "We allege that, in a highly competitive race to deliver the first mass-produced electric pickup truck to the U.S. market, Lordstown oversold true demand for the Endurance,” Mark Cave, Associate Director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement said in a statement.
A U.S. government watchdog stole more than 1GB of seemingly sensitive personal data from the cloud systems of the U.S. Department of the Interior. The good news: The data was fake and part of a series of tests to check whether the Department’s cloud infrastructure was secure. The experiment is detailed in a new report by the Department of the Interior’s Office of the Inspector General (OIG), published last week.
The IIHS updated its testing to focus on safety for those in the back seats and for pedestrians. Even so, 71 vehicles won awards, 23 more than in 2023.
X's audio chat rooms called Spaces can now broadcast live video, but only for those hosting the session.
Elon Musk's crusade against the extremism research organization the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) will have its day in court on Thursday. Elon Musk's X sued the CCDH last year, accusing it of "actively working to assert false and misleading claims about X." The nonprofit, formed in 2018, conducts research on social media platforms to track hate speech, extremism and misinformation.
Panic just held a games showcase for its portable Playdate console and announced a March 12 release date of Lucas Pope’s Mars After Midnight. Pope also made Papers, Please and Return of the Obra Dinn.
