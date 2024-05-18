These five Northwest Arkansas cities are the fastest-growing in the state

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s no secret that Northwest Arkansas is one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in America, but some cities are growing faster than others.

The five cities that saw the highest growth rate between 2022 and 2023 (among those with 1,000 or more residents) in Arkansas were located in the northwest-most counties of the state, according to new U.S. Census data.

Tontititown was the state’s fastest-growing city, with a population increase of nearly 13% from 2022 to 2023.

Here are the top five along with their population estimates:

City 2022 Estimate 2023 Estimate Increase 1 Tontitown 6,523 7,364 12.9% 2 Centerton 21,540 23,953 11.2% 3 Highfill 2,185 2,417 10.6% 4 Pea Ridge 7,858 8,680 10.5% 5 Prairie Grove 7,612 8,186 7.5%

Centerton saw the largest numeric growth in the state, with 2,413 new residents in 2023, an 11.2% increase. The city was also recognized as one of the fastest-growing cities in America by the U.S. Census Bureau, with the sixth-largest population percentage change from 2022 to 2023.

As for the largest cities in the area, Fayetteville eclipsed 100,000 residents for the first time and continued to pull away from Fort Smith as the second-largest city in the state.

