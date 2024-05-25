Five-month-old Bonita Springs restaurant suddenly closes its doors: What we know

The Causeway, a unique dining concept in Bonita Springs, closed its doors Thursday, May 23, until further notice.

The modern and industrial food hall and bar opened less than six months ago on the south end of Old 41 Road in Causeway Commerce Park at the longtime site of Causeway Lumber.

Its closing was sudden and unexpected.

“I found out about it at 3:30 (p.m. Thursday),” said Carl Smith, executive chef and co-owner of The Causeway. “We were partners with another group. I owned the kitchen and they owned the bar. We sublet from them. They’ve deleted the partnership.”

Carl, Carol and Natasha Smith stand for a portrait in The Causeway, a restaurant/bar along Old U.S. 41 in Bonita Springs. March 19, 2024. Carl and Carol are owners. Carl is also the executive chef. Carol is General Manager and Natasha runs the Dessert Lab At The Causeway.

The Causeway combined three restaurants (Smith’s Smithy’s, Orzo and Roast), a dessert bar (the Dessert Lab) and a beer wall under one roof.

Smithy’s served street food from around the globe, including Smith’s beloved British fare. Italian favorites were Orzo’s specialty, while Roast had deli offerings. And desserts, of course, came from the Dessert Lab, run by Carl’s daughter Natasha.

What will happen to The Causeway has yet to be seen.

Customers get to look inside three open kitchens at The Causeway in Bonita Springs.

“I’m no longer involved with it effective immediately,” Smith said. “I don’t know if they will reopen as The Causeway.”

Smith, who built a following with his Brit Pit food truck prior to The Causeway, said he is bringing his food concepts from the restaurants with him.

More: Restaurant news: Bellini's, burgers and two new cafes in Fort Myers, Cape Coral

“We’re already looking for a spot,” said Smith, whose wife Carol was also a staple at The Causeway. “Instead of four concepts, everything we sell will be put into one restaurant when we reopen. Eventually, there will be four concepts in one again, but not at first.”

There was one thing Smith was certain of.

“We are not leaving the area,” he said. “We will open in Naples or nearby. If the site we find is right for us, it’s right for us. Whatever happens will happen for a reason. If it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be.”

A patron fills his glass with beer at The Causeway, a restaurant/bar along Old U.S. 41 in Bonita Springs. March 19, 2024.

The Causeway is at 28280 Old 41 Road, Unit 1, Bonita Springs. Follow on Facebook for updates.

Robyn George is a food and dining reporter for The News-Press. Connect at rhgeorge@gannett.com

