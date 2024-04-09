Five minutes before midnight, Detroit City Council adopts 2025 fiscal year budget

Detroit City Council adopted the mayor's proposed $2.7 billion budget five minutes before midnight after long discussions Monday regarding recommended uses of the city's one-time funds.

Mayor Mike Duggan in March proposed the 2025 fiscal year budget, of which $1.46 billion is for the general fund, aimed at boosting spending in multiple areas, including police and fire, retirees, homelessness, expanding the Detroit Department of Transportation and elections department. The general fund is made up of revenues through various tax bases, while the total $2.7 billion encompasses all funds, including one-time spending. The fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30, 2025.

City Council adopted some of the mayor's proposals. The Detroit Department of Transportation will receive a $20 million boost, hiking employees to 1,083, up by 106 from last year. The mayor announced raises for bus drivers earlier this year in an effort to retain them.

While proposing the fire and police department budgets, Duggan praised the city's emergency responders for dropping response times to less than eight minutes, adding that employees are in the process of cross-training ensure all are equipped to stabilize patients.

Both departments expect to hire more, including to boost efforts to reduce summertime crime and to expand fire suppression services. Police department employees would increase from 3,440 to 3,528 in fiscal 2025 fiscal year while the fire department would go from 1,232 to 1,298.

Councilmember Fred Durhal III, who chairs the budget, finance and audit standing committee, said the budget reflects many of the residents' concerns.

"In this budget, there has been funding allocated to increase our protection fund for retirees, housing initiatives, funding for disabled residents and our most vulnerable throughout various departments, capital improvement, transportation needs, public safety, sustainability and infrastructure," Durhal said in a statement. "Today signifies another step that moves our city forward, as we have emerged from bankruptcy, received a credit rating upgrade to investment status and passed another balanced budget. Detroit is on the rise."

City Council issued a report listing about $54 million in proposed investments using the general fund and one-time funds that the nine-member body debated Monday before approving the budget. Funding includes $150,000 for a veterans affairs office, along with a push from District 2 Councilwoman Angela Whitfield-Calloway, who received pushback, to fund $2.5 million into the restoration the Merrill Fountain at Palmer Park, which could take about 18 months.

Others include $1 million into a Retiree Rainy Day Fund for active and retired employees, $250,000 for capital improvements in Eastern Market and Councilman Young II's push for $2.6 million to build a new Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority dock. Former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick's administration negotiated a deal in which the Moroun family loaned $2 million to pay off debt on the 34-acre shipping dock along the Detroit River in exchange for control.

The Port Authority found 21 acres for a new port along Jefferson Avenue on Zug Island. It would cost $10 million, in which 25% would be covered by the city, 25% by the county and 50% by the state, Young told council members.

"Right now, because of the Master Concession Agreement, the original port that we have was owned by the Morouns, and the Morouns are turning that into a cement dock," Young said.

City Council approved several increases, including:

$50 million for the Risk Management Fund to pay for lawsuits and legal liabilities.

$31.2 million for capital projects.

$21.9 million for legacy pensions based on a 30-year amortization.

$17 million for police overtime and current services growth from hiring.

$13 million for demolitions not covered by Proposal N or American Rescue Plant Act funds.

$11 million for Fire/EMS overtime and ambulance unit expansion.

$7.8 million transfer to Solid Waste Management Fund for phase-in of the budget and fee impact from the new trash hauling contracts and service expansion.

$3 million for Detroit Detention Center contract with State of Michigan.

$3 million for construction and demolition department facilities repair and maintenance.

$1.8 million for Law Department outside counsel legal services contracts.

$350,000 for Affordable Housing Fund (from District Detroit annual contribution).

Attendees Karen Hammer and William Davis called for greater transparency within the budget process. Hammer also advocated for protections from illegal evictions, increased affordable housing and shifting away from giving tax incentives to billionaires.

"We don't want taxes used taken from millages that we voted for public libraries, public schools, Head Start, community colleges and disabilities programs," Hammer said.

Transparency has been a problem in the city of Detroit, Davis told council members.

"We need to know where each and every dollar is going," Davis said. "You should also remember that city of Detroit retirees ... our income may be slightly above the low-income level. But our income has been stagnant over 10 years. Not only have we not had an increase but we many of us had a cut."

Since Detroit's bankruptcy, the city set aside $455 million into the Retiree Protection Fund, which serves as a trust fund for pension payments and is intended to eliminate pressure on the budget. City Council adopted Duggan's plan to contribute $170 million instead of an initial proposal of $150 million for the 2025 fiscal year.

The budget includes $101 million in one-time spending supported by last year's surplus.

