Five minors arrested in connection with robbery spree in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police arrested five juveniles in connection with a series of robberies that took place Monday.

The youths are accused of stealing a vehicle in the Little Earth housing area and robbing two people, including an elderly victim, Police Chief Brian O'Hara said during a news conference.

O'Hara said citizens calling in and reporting a car that appeared to be suspicious and driving erratically helped police zero in on the suspects and make the arrests.

A State Patrol helicopter also tracked the vehicle as it traversed the city, O'Hara said.

The suspects included four boys and one girl, KSTP-TV reported.

It was not immediately known if the suspects were responsible for robberies that took place in the city on Sunday.

Robberies are up 49% in Minneapolis this year as of Monday compared with the same time period last year. There have been 308 robberies this year, including 100 in the past month, according to city data.