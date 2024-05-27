Five migrants in custody after landing on Broward beach, Border Patrol says

Five migrants were taken into custody Sunday night after landing in Hillsboro Beach in Broward County, federal authorities said.

The migrants were from Haiti and the Dominican Republic, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Miami Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Samuel Briggs II said Monday in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

They will be processed for removal, Adam Hoffner, a U.S. Border Patrol spokesman said in an email Monday afternoon. The department did not release additional information.

In the 2023 fiscal year, federal authorities interdicted nearly 12,000 migrants in the Florida Straits, Windward Passage, Mona Passage and Caribbean Sea, the majority who were Cuban and Haitian, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release last month.