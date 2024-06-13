Five men indicted on charges related to Merced drug trafficking operation, authorities say

A federal grand jury has indicted five men, including four from Merced County, on multiple charges related to what authorities say was a Merced drug trafficking operation, according to U. S. Attorney Philip A. Talbert.

The case against the men is a result of a long-term investigation into gang violence and drug trafficking by multiple agencies which authorities have referred to as “Operation Red Rooster.”

The investigating agencies include the Merced Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the California Department of Justice, Homeland Security Investigations and assisted by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, Merced Police Department, California Highway Patrol and Livingston Police Department, among other agencies.

This case is being prosecuted by U.S. Attorney Robert L. Veneman-Hughes. According to authorities, the case is also part of Project Safe Neighborhoods and investigated under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces program.

Authorities said Fernando Arellano, 36, of Planada, Isaiah Serena, 40, of Merced and Jason Mott, 49, of Merced have been charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. David Gonzales, 45, of Merced and Christopher Baca-Arias, 18, of Honduras, were charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and distribution of fentanyl.

Both Serena and Mott were also charged with distribution of methamphetamine and conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. Additionally, Serena was charged with distribution of fentanyl and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Court documents allege Mott and Serena operated a drug trafficking operation that was centered on a self-storage business which is located in Merced. Authorities allege Baca-Arias supplied fentanyl for the operation while Arellano supplied the operation with methamphetamine.

Authorities said it appears Gonzalez worked for Mott and Serena and during an investigation, more than 40 pounds of methamphetamine and two pounds of fentanyl were distributed.

Serena, Mott, Arellano and Gonzalez could face a maximum of life in prison and a $10 million fine if convicted. Authorities said Baca-Arias could face a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine if convicted.