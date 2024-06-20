Five men charged following Lexington County neighborhood shootout

Five men have been charged following a shootout last weekend in a rural neighborhood in Lexington County, deputies say.

On Saturday, five Leesville men — Austin Michael Easterling, 27, Brendon Charles Parcell, 20, Garvin Parcell III, 24, Damon Smith, 21, and Keeley Edward Smith, 23 — traveled to a residence in the 400 block of Otis Road in Pelion armed with handguns, Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release.

“Some of the suspects opened a closed gate before walking toward the home, while some of them stayed in their car,” Koon said. “The victims were leaving the home in a car when the suspects started shooting at them and the home.”

Koon said the victims’ car hit one of the suspects and another victim returned fire from the home.

No one was seriously injured.

“Everyone is very fortunate to have no serious injuries as no one was hit by the gunfire,” Koon said. “Four of the suspects were arrested shortly after the shooting. Easterling was arrested Wednesday.”

All five suspects have been charged with four counts of first-degree assault and battery, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and criminal conspiracy, according to arrest warrants.

The news release didn’t identify a motive for the shooting.

The Parcells and Smiths have been released from the Lexington County Detention Center after posting bond. Easterling has a bond hearing scheduled for Thursday, the release said.