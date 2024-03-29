Five major Wichita grocery stores to close for Easter. What about liquor retailers?

Spring has arrived in Wichita, bringing with it a busy weekend and the Easter holiday, which falls on March 31 this year.

For those who might have forgotten to grab chocolate bunnies, or simply like to knock out the grocery shop early in the week, you might want to double check the holiday hours for your favorite store Sunday.

To help you out, we’ve rounded up a list of Wichita-area grocery stores closed for Easter, plus where holiday shoppers can go.

Wichita grocery stores closed for Easter

Target stores in Wichita, including the locations at 10800 E. 21 St., 2727 N. Maize Road and 7575 Maple, will close Sunday for the Easter holiday. Most locations should reopen at 7 a.m. Monday for regular business hours.

Costco Wholesale’s membership-only bulk warehouse at 9700 E. Kellogg will be closed Sunday in observance of Easter. It will reopen at 10 a.m. Monday.

Aldi, which has multiple Wichita locations, will close Easter Sunday. The chain will reopen Monday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Natural Grocers, with stores at 10520 W. 13 St. and 1715 N. Rock Road, will be closed Sunday. Regular hours resume Monday at 8:57 a.m.

With three Wichita locations, Sam’s Club, a membership-only bulk warehouse, will be closed Sunday for Easter. The warehouses, at 3415 N. Rock Road, 6200 W. Kellogg and 3084 N. Maize Road, will reopen Monday at 10 a.m., or 8 a.m. for Plus members.

In addition to some grocery stores, liquor retailers will be closed Sunday to observe the holiday. Under Kansas law, retail liquor sales are prohibited on Easter Sunday.

Wichita grocery stores open for Easter

Walmart supermarket and neighborhood market locations across Wichita will be open Easter Sunday. Check your preferred location for specific store hours.

Whole Foods Market’s Wichita store, at 1423 N. Webb Road, will have modified hours Sunday for Easter, open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Regular store hours resume Monday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Trader Joe’s, located in Wichita at 800 N. Rock Road, Suite 120, will be open normal business hours Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dillons, which has multiple locations across the city, will be open regular hours Easter Sunday, generally 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., though hours can vary by location. Check your specific store for details.