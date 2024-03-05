Five killed in plane crash on side of Nashville interstate

Nashville police said the pilot requested an emergency landing due to engine problems but crashed three miles south of the airport.

Nashville police said the pilot requested an emergency landing due to engine problems but crashed three miles south of the airport. Photograph: George Walker IV/AP

Five people died when a small single-engine airplane crashed on the side of Interstate 40 in West Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday evening.

The single-engine crash was reported at 7.44pm local time on Monday between the Nashville West Shopping Center and the interstate highway. The Metropolitan Nashville police department confirmed in updates posted on X (formerly Twitter) that five people died in the crash.

A Metro Nashville police spokesperson, Don Aaron, said in a press conference that the pilot of the plane requested an emergency landing at John C Tune airport in Nashville due to engine problems but crashed three miles south of the airport.

“According to some witness information, their plane was obviously in distress as it was coming over the interstate, right before it hit the ground,” Aaron said. “I think he was having significant issues keeping the aircraft under control.”

The plane originated in Kentucky, leaving Mount Sterling at approximately 7.19pm.

The Nashville fire department responded to the crash and said in a statement posted on X that there was “heavy fire” present when they arrived on scene.

“Crews were able to put the fire out while preserving evidence so the appropriate agencies can investigate what led to the deadly crash,” they wrote.

No vehicles or buildings were hit. The plane exploded on impact. The eastbound lane of Interstate 40 was closed due to the crash through Tuesday morning.

The victims of the crash and owner of the plane have yet to be identified.

The Nashville mayor, Freddie O’Connell, issued a statement after the crash Monday night.

“Our thoughts go out to the loved ones of all those on board the single-engine aircraft that crashed near Interstate 40 this evening,” he said on X.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation and Safety Board will be conducting an investigation into what caused the crash.