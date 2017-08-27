Five killed, one injured in Austrian mountain accident

ZURICH (Reuters) - Five people were killed and one seriously injured after a mountain accident on Sunday in the Austrian state of Salzburg, the Austrian Press Agency reported.

The accident involved a group in the so-called Mannlkarscharte, a gap in the mountains southwest of Salzburg.

The Red Cross said its initial information indicated a group of climbers fell while roped together, according to the news service, which added that five rescue helicopters were dispatched to the accident scene.

Nationalities of the victims have not yet been determined by emergency officials, the Red Cross official told the service.

