Five New Jersey lottery players won big playing Mega Millions, Powerball last week

Five lottery players in New Jersey won $10,000 or more last week playing Powerball and Mega Millions.

The New Jersey Lottery announced Monday its weekly winners. Here's a look at where these tickets were sold from April 15 to April 21:

$50,000, Powerball, April 15: sold via third-party lottery app Jackpocket

$50,000, Powerball, April 20: sold at Wawa on Blackhorse Pike in Egg Harbor (Atlantic County)

$10,000, Mega Million, April 16: sold at ShopRite on Broadway in Elmwood Park (Bergen County)

$10,000, Mega Million, April 16: sold at Exxon on Route 4 east in Englewood (Bergen County)

$10,000, Mega Million, April 19: sold at Drinq Linq on Route 27 in Edison (Middlesex County)

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Five NJ lottery players won big playing Mega Millions, Powerball