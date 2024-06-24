Five New Jersey colleges make Princeton Review's Best Value Colleges 2024

The Princeton Review an educational services company known for its yearly school rankings released its 20th annual list of the Best Value Colleges for 2024.

The list also recognizes the top private and public schools seven ranking categories such as Overall; Financial Aid; Career Placement; Internships; Alumni Networks; Making an Impact; Students with No Demonstrated Need.

These colleges were chosen based on data collected from over 650 administrators and student surveys and from PayScale.com on alumni career and salary statistics between fall 2023 through spring 2024.

The information was weighted against over 40 data points that included academics, costs, financial aid, debt, grad rates, and career/salary data according to the report.

Out 209 schools that made the Best Value list five of them are from New Jersey.

"We highly recommend the schools that made our Best Value Colleges lists for 2024" Rob Franek, Editor-in-Chief of The Princeton Review said in a press release.

"They share three compelling distinctions. All provide outstanding academics. All support their undergraduates with stellar career services. All demonstrate impressive commitments to affordability via extremely generous financial aid for students with need and/or a comparatively low sticker price. Also, good news for students considering these schools: 42% of the colleges admit 50% or more of their applicants."

Best Value Colleges for 2024

This list is unranked but share three exceptional features:

The College of New Jersey

Madison University

Stevens Institute of Technology

New Jersey Institute of Technology

Princeton University

Three New Jersey colleges also ranked in the some of the seven categories ranking list:

Princeton University ranked No. 2 in the Top 50 Best Value College (Private Schools) and No. 4 in the Top 20 Best Career Placement (Private Schools)

Stevens Institute of Technology ranked No. 12 in the top 20 Best Career Placement (Private Schools)

The New Jersey Institute of Technology ranked No. 23 in the Top 50 Best Value Colleges (Public Schools).

