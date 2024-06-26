Five indicted on theft-related charges

Jun. 26—Five individuals were indicted by a Laurel County grand jury Friday, for unrelated cases involving accusations of theft, in one form or another.

—Jaysen Wyatt Coleman, 27, of Little Drive in London, is charged with the offense of receiving stolen property of the value of $10,000 or more on January 8 of this year by knowingly receiving and possessing a 2019 Chrysler Limousine 300 Series reported stolen from JACO Limousine.

—George Douglas Begley, 49, of Powder Mill Road in London, is charged with theft by deception of the value of $10,000 of more by knowingly taking $75,039.50 and by deceiving the victim in his intention to provide a cabin on or about August 11, 2021, through December 20, 2021.

A second count involves theft by deception of the value of $10,000 or more by knowingly taking money $147,255 from another individual on or about December 7, 2021 through March 2, 2022.

—Jessica S. Justice, 34, of Old Way Road in London, and Kenneth Wayne Taylor, 37, of Catapla Court in London, are jointly charged on two related counts involving the same victim.

The first involves the offense of complicity to commit theft by unlawful taking of the value of $10,000 or more, but less than $1,000,000 by attempting to aid one another in planning or committing theft on or about December 27, 2023 through January 8, 2024.

The second count charges the pair with fraudulent use of a debit or credit card over $10,000 by knowingly using a L & N Federal Credit Union debit card issued to the individual to obtain money the defendants were not authorized to use — also on or about December 27, 2023 through January 8, 2024.

A separate count charges Taylor alone as a first-degree persistent felony offender. He was previously convicted for possession of a controlled substance and manufacturing methamphetamine.

—Stephen Dale Eversole, 43, of Chappell Road in London, is charged with the offense of receiving stolen property of the value of $10,000 or more by knowingly receiving a 2009 Dodge Ram truck reported stolen. This incident occurred on March 17.

A separate indictment charges Eversole as a convicted felon in possession of a handgun on the same date previously listed.

—William Michael Riley, 27, of Roosevelt Street in London, is charged on two counts.

The first count involves the offense of theft by unlawful taking of the value of $10,000 or more, but less than $1,000,000, by knowingly taking a 2018 Cadillac XTS owned by JACO Enterprises. This took place on April 26, 2024.

Riley was additionally charged as a second-degree persistent felony offender — having been convicted of theft by unlawful taking of $500 or more, but less than $10,000 in December 2021.

An indictment is an accusation only and does not imply guilt or innocence. A person is presumed innocent until proven guilty.