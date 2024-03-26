Five high school students receive Y-12 scholarships

Y-12 Credit Union has announced that five area high school students will receive 2024 Bill T. Hicks Scholarship to support their educational journey.

They are:

Jennifer Andrews – Halls High School

Qaswa Gul – Maryville High School

Olivia Olmstead − Hardin Valley Academy

Skylar Ramsey – Roane County High School

Gabriela Sanchez-Benitez – Fulton High School

The Bill T. Hicks Scholarship, established in 2011, honors the legacy of the late Bill T. Hicks, a visionary educator and former Y-12 CU board member, according to a news release. The $5,000 scholarships go annually to exceptional students committed to academic excellence, leadership, and community service.

The Credit Union’s scholarship selection committee members were impressed by the high caliber of applicants and the diverse range of talents and interests represented by this year’s students, a news release said.

“East Tennessee has some of the brightest students in the country, and this year’s scholarship applicants are a testament to that. From GPAs exceeding 4.0 to community service initiatives and a fierce commitment to pursuing excellence, these students prove that the next generation will be ready to lead the charge,” said John Nolan, the community and business development manager for Y-12 CU.

Recipients' postgraduation plans include Vanderbilt University, Lee University, Brigham Young University, and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

"This year, we received the highest number of applicants since 2011, which resulted in 32 finalists,” said Y-12 CU’s Chief Executive Officer, Mark Ziegler.

The five recipients will be honored at an awards dinner in May.

Info: Visit Y-12 CU’s Scholarship Page.

