Five dead, including gunman, in Texas nursing home shooting: official

(Reuters) - Five people were shot dead, including the suspected gunman, in a Friday night attack at a Texas nursing home and the home of one of the people slain, city officials said.

Police in Robstown, Texas, outside Corpus Christi, responded to reports of an active shooter at a nursing home about 7 p.m. local time (midnight GMT), where they found two men and a woman dead, said Herman Rodriguez, city secretary, in a video interview with the Caller Times of Corpus Christi.

Officers later found two more bodies at a home connected to one of the people slain at the nursing home, Rodriguez said.

"We do feel the crimes are related," Rodriguez said.

Officials said the shooter was a male and that it was a murder-suicide.

No further details were available.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Rich McKay in Atlanta; Editing by Scott Malone and Diane Craft)