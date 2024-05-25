Five in custody after stolen Kia strikes police cruiser

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Multiple people are in custody after a stolen Kia struck a police cruiser in Old North Columbus on Friday afternoon.

A stolen red Kia crashed into a Columbus police cruiser around 3:20 p.m. near the intersection of North Fourth Street and Wyandotte Avenue. The incident began when the vehicle failed to stop and fled from police, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Five suspects were taken into custody — police could not share their ages at this time. No injuries were reported.

Police have not released any further information as of 5:40 p.m.

