5 construction workers taken to hospital after deck collapses in Raleigh

Five construction workers were injured when a deck collapsed at a construction site Monday.

The five people were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the back deck collapsed at a new construction site in the 4100 block of Rockingham Drive, near North Hills.

Eighteen firefighters responded to the scene, according to Jamie Cheveralls, spokesperson for the Raleigh Fire Department.

The cause of the collapse is still unknown but it was “new construction and wasn’t stable,” Cheveralls said. The workers were on top of the deck when it fell and not under it, she said.

Permits for the property indicate the job included adding a new powder room, laundry and mudroom to the rear of the house and porch.

A recent Charlotte Observer investigation found that nearly 360 construction workers died on the job in North Carolina over the past decade. In Wake County, 36 workers have died since 2011.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.