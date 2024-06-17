Five Chicago men charged in felony theft from Ulta Beauty in Naperville

Five Chicago men were arrested June 11 after allegedly stealing an undisclosed amount of merchandise from the Ulta Beauty store in Naperville, police said.

The incident occurred sometime before 7:50 p.m., with employees at the 2707 Aurora Ave. store providing responding officers with descriptions of the suspects and the vehicle in which they were driving, according to a police department news release.

The suspects’ car was spotted on eastbound Ogden Avenue and pulled over in a traffic stop, the release said. Evidence of the alleged crime was spotted and the five men arrested.

They have been identified via the police department’s arrest list as Anthony Ricardo Cordero, 23; Reinier Alberto Martinez-Molina, 23; Argenis Jesus Andrades-Lunares, 25; Handerson Jose Castillo-Rodrigues, 25; and Felix Giovanny Perez-Rivero, 32.

Police arrested all five on felony burglary charges under the direction of the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, the release said.