Five charged after drugs, guns, cash seized in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A recent investigation by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office into an accused fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine distributor in the area ended with five people being charged and put in jail.

Anthony Daniels, 39, was charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics (crystal methamphetamine), possession of Schedule I narcotics (marijuana), possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics (MDMA), possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics (crystal methamphetamine), possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics (amphetamine salts), possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance and felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Daniels was “on probation until Oct. 17, 2027, for possession with intent to distribute MDMA, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and illegal use of a weapon.”

Lacey Billeaudeaux, 39, was charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics (crystal methamphetamine).

Daniels and Billeaudeaux were taken into custody around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 21.

Cedric Scott, 41, was charged with possession of Schedule II narcotics (crystal methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Wilkinson, 41, had a “fugitive warrant through Livingston Parish for identity theft,” EBRSO said.

Zerik Kritsonis, 26, had a “fugitive warrant through Livingston Parish for domestic battery,” according to EBRSO.

The charges came after two homes were searched by EBRSO on Thursday, March 21. EBRSO obtained search warrants and the homes were located at the 10000 block of Cherry Hill Avenue and the 2000 block of Juban Avenue, EBRSO said.

EBRSO said they seized 17.1 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, 12.1 grams of powder fentanyl, 17.0 grams of marijuana, 91 dosage units of MDMA, 29 dosage units of amphetamine salts, five dosage units of Alprazolam, one dosage unit of Xanax, a hi-point handgun, KBI Inc. 12-gauge shotgun, Glock 22 handgun, handgun conversion kit, two digital scales, glass smoking pipes, vacuum seal bags, sandwich bags and $14,614.

Daniels, Billeaudeaux, Scott, Wilkinson and Kritsonis were all booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Friday, March 22.

The bond for Daniels was set at $37,000, Billeaudeaux received a bond of $5,000 and Scott was given a bond of $4,000.

As of the publishing of this article, Wilkinson and Kritsonis have not been given a bond amount and Billeaudeaux is the only one to bond out of jail. She did so on Friday, March 22.

