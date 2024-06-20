Five central Alabama residents indicted in federal sex trafficking case

An eight-count indictment charging five individuals with federal sex trafficking and related offenses has been unsealed.

According to the indictment, Kimani Jones, 30, Treymane Lambert, 48, and Aleecia Scott, 27, of Montgomery, used force, fraud and coercion to compel adult women to engage in commercial sex acts between August 2016 and November 2020. Jones also used force, fraud and coercion to compel two minors to engage in commercial sex acts during that period, and Joseph Keon Bowe, 37, of Notasulga, used force, fraud and coercion to compel a minor to engage in commercial sex acts between August 2018 and March 2019.

In addition, the indictment charges Jones with transporting one minor and one adult woman across state lines for purposes of prostitution in November 2016 and January 2020. A fifth defendant, Daryle Gardner, 30, of Prattville is charged with transporting an adult woman for purposes of prostitution in January 2020.

An indictment is merely an allegation, all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty, said Doug Howard, spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama.

If convicted, the defendants face a range of penalties, including substantial prison terms, and mandatory restitution. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Homeland Security Investigations, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, The Montgomery Sheriff’s Office, The Montgomery Police Department and the Alabama Attorney General’s Office investigated the case.

Anyone who has information about human trafficking should report that information to the National Human Trafficking Hotline toll-free at 1-888-373-7888, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information about human trafficking, please visit www.humantraffickinghotline.org. Information on the Justice Department’s efforts to combat human trafficking can be found at www.justice.gov/humantrafficking.

