Five Cadillacs stolen from Camargo Cadillac

A manhunt is underway for several suspects who stole at least five vehicles from Camargo Cadillac early Tuesday, according to Montgomery police.

Officers responded to Camargo Cadillac off Montgomery Road at 4:37 a.m. Tuesday, according to a county dispatch supervisor.

Four Cadillacs have been recovered so far, but all of the suspects still remain at large, police told FOX19 NOW.

One of the stolen vehicles was found unoccupied and running on Lake Shore Drive near the border of Reading and Amberley Village.

That’s where police say they believe at least four suspects fled into the woodline, near Lake Shore Apartments in Reading and Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway.

A drone and K9s were sent to help with the search.

Police from Springfield Township and Amberley Village police are assisting, as well as the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Reading police.

Shortly before 5 a.m., dispatchers told police that two Cadillacs - one white, the other maroon - fled west on Lake Shore Drive at a high rate of speed after spotting a police cruiser on the ramp to Ronald Reagan.

One of the Cadillacs was spotted then on both Galbraith and Reading Roads.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Camargo Cadillac: Five cars stolen overnight