These five Burmese pythons found in Florida are in the record books for longest captured
There's a popular expression frequently heard in the sports world: Records are made to be broken.
But what about in the Burmese python world? What are the records for the longest and heaviest? Who is keeping track? What should ambitious hunters be targeting when it comes to the size of the invasive snake so their names might appear on the scoreboard for trophy pythons.
The News-Press and Naples Daily News turned to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), which is the leader in the state when it comes to combating pythons. According to Lisa Thompson, FWC spokesperson for the Division of Habitat and Species Conservation,"we keep records of Burmese pythons that were reported to us, but not all pythons may be reported."
The FWC asks that people report sightings and removals by calling the FWC's Invasive Species Hotline (1-888-483-4681) or reporting it at IveGot1.org).
Python records: These are the five longest Burmese Pythons reported to and recorded by the FWC as of April 2024.
What is the longest Burmese python caught in Florida: 19 feet
Name: Jake Waleri
Date: July 10, 2023
General location: Big Cypress National Park
Length: 19 feet (579.0 centimeters)
Sex: Female
Did you know: The Conservancy of Southwest Florida verified the measurement
What's the second longest python caught in Florida: 18 feet, 9 inches
Name: Kevin Pavlidis and Ryan Ausburn
Date: Oct. 3, 2020
General location: Big Cypress National Park
Length: 18 feet, 9 inches (571.5 centimeters)
Sex: Female
Rounding out the Top-5 longest Burmese pythons caught in Florida
Length: 18 feet, 8 inches, (569.0 centimeters), Miami-Dade County, May 11, 2013
Length: 18 feet, 3 inches (558.6 centimeters), Big Cypress National Park, Sept. 22, 2019
Length: 18 feet, 2 inches (556.3 centimeters), Everglades National Park, July 2015
