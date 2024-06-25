These five Burmese pythons found in Florida are in the record books for longest captured

There's a popular expression frequently heard in the sports world: Records are made to be broken.

But what about in the Burmese python world? What are the records for the longest and heaviest? Who is keeping track? What should ambitious hunters be targeting when it comes to the size of the invasive snake so their names might appear on the scoreboard for trophy pythons.

The News-Press and Naples Daily News turned to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), which is the leader in the state when it comes to combating pythons. According to Lisa Thompson, FWC spokesperson for the Division of Habitat and Species Conservation,"we keep records of Burmese pythons that were reported to us, but not all pythons may be reported."

The FWC asks that people report sightings and removals by calling the FWC's Invasive Species Hotline (1-888-483-4681) or reporting it at IveGot1.org).

Python records: These are the five longest Burmese Pythons reported to and recorded by the FWC as of April 2024.

What is the longest Burmese python caught in Florida: 19 feet

Jake Waleri, right, and Stephen Gauta transport a record 19 foot Burmese python, Wednesday, July 12, 2023.caught in the Big Cypress National Preserve on July 10, 2023. Waleri, who is an amateur hunter and several friends caught the large snake. They brought it to the Conservancy of Southwest Florida to have it officially documented.

Name: Jake Waleri

Date: July 10, 2023

General location: Big Cypress National Park

Length: 19 feet (579.0 centimeters)

Sex: Female

Did you know: The Conservancy of Southwest Florida verified the measurement

What's the second longest python caught in Florida: 18 feet, 9 inches

Python elimination hunters Kevin Pavlidis, left, and Ryan Ausburn nabbed a record-breaking 18-foot, 9-inch python.

Name: Kevin Pavlidis and Ryan Ausburn

Date: Oct. 3, 2020

General location: Big Cypress National Park

Length: 18 feet, 9 inches (571.5 centimeters)

Sex: Female

Rounding out the Top-5 longest Burmese pythons caught in Florida

