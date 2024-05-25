These five beaches in Palm Beach County are known in Florida for shark tooth hunting

It's the best time of year to find shark teeth and although Palm Beach County may not be world-ranked in shark tooth hunting, like Venice Beach, the Palm Beaches have some of the best shark tooth hunting grounds in the state.

With each summer storm that the rainy season brings to the beaches, layers of sand are peeled away by waves and rain, exposing new layers of sand, full of fossilized treasures. The best time to find shells and shark teeth is after a storm. And the best places to hunt for them in the Palm Beaches are right under your nose.

Here's a roundup of the five best places to find shark teeth in Palm Beach County.

Palm Beach County beaches guide: Attractions, fun facts on each from Tequesta to Boca Raton

1. Jupiter

Jupiter Beach's warm offshore waters make this spot a popular migration route for many species of shark, who prefer the 78-81-degree water. It's popularity with our cold-blooded, finned friends makes it one of the best beaches on the East Coast for shark tooth hunting.

Peanut Island day trip: Things to know before you go

2. Palm Beach Island

Dredging projects have brought mounds of sand that once sat on the ocean floor to the shores of Palm Beach Island. With the sand came a plethora of shells and shark teeth, making Palm Beach Island a hunting ground for shark tooth finders. Although the island is a playground for the rich, those who aren't wealthy enough to become Rush Limbaugh and Dr. Oz's neighbors can find fossil treasures in the sand.

People who look for shark teeth on Palm Beach Island often discover orange and cream-colored teeth.

3. Boca Raton

Here are shark teeth found at Midtown Beach by lifeguard Kyle Vander Plaat in 2015. White shark teeth are typically fresh, while the fossilized teeth, as a result of being surrounded by minerals, are denser, heavier and a variety of colors, from light brown to black.

In Boca Raton, the park that houses the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center is a great spot for fossil finding, according to shark tooth hunters on Reddit. The 67-acre oceanfront park's waters are perfect for snorkeling and shelling.

4. Singer Island

Off the coast of Lake Park and Riviera Beach, Singer Island is another hidden gem for shark tooth hunters in the Palm Beaches.

5. Juno Beach

This popular beachfront is also a great place for shark tooth hunting. If you visit after a storm, you may even find up to four shark teeth an hour, according to some shark tooth enthusiasts.

Lianna Norman covers trending news in Palm Beach County for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at lnorman@pbpost.com. You can follow her reporting on social media@LiannaNorman on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Where to find shark teeth at a beach in Palm Beach County, Florida