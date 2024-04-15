Five arrested after shooting in Wisconsin Rapids last week

WISCONSIN RAPIDS − Residents near Eighth Avenue South may have noticed a large police presence in their neighborhood Monday as officers arrested four people during an investigation of a shooting that took place last week.

During the week of April 8, a caller reported a 36-year-old man entered a Wisconsin Rapids home and held two people at gunpoint for several hours while he demanded property, according to the Wood County Sheriff's Office. During the incident, the man discharged a round into the ceiling of the home. The man was in possession of a sawed-off shotgun during the incident, according to police.

When the man left the home, he told the occupants he would come back and kill everyone in the house, if he did not get his property back, according to police.

On Saturday, the Sheriff's Office confirmed the location of the suspect in the shooting and searched a home on Wood County D in the town of Sigel, according to the Sheriff's Office. They arrested the suspect and found a sawed-off shotgun inside of the residence. Officers also found a large amount of suspected marijuana in the home.

The Daily Tribune is not naming the man suspected of the shooting because charges had not been filed against him as of Monday afternoon.

On Monday, the Sheriff's Office searched a residence near Eighth Avenue South in Wisconsin Rapids in connection with the shooting. Officers found evidence of the shooting and arrested four people after a short standoff, according to the Sheriff's Office. All four people were arrested on charges not related to the shooting.

