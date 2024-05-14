Fitton and Sons holds Skilled Trades Signing Day

QUINCY – It was once said, “A skilled worker, regardless of the job description, remains a treasure.”

That quote can be attributed to Madeleine M. Kunin, the first female governor of Vermont and one time Deputy Secretary of Education.

With that in mind, Fitton and Sons of Quincy held the second annual Skilled Traded Signing Day, an event that allowed seniors planning to go into a skilled trade, into the military, or directly into the workforce after graduation the opportunity to announce their decisions for post high school.

“We are celebrating those kids who have chosen to go into the trades after school, those kids who decided that college was not an option or was not for them,” said TJay Fitton. “We have an array of kids out here celebrating their future, young men going into the workforce, future contractors, future electricians, future salesman, kids we believe deserved recognition for the great things they are doing.”

Fitton and Sons in Quincy hosted a signing day for students heading into the workforce post high school.

This is the second year that Fitton and Sons has held such an event, with over 50 students declaring last year, and despite battling the elements, just over 20 are doing the same this year.

In attendence were students heading into welding, those wanting to be electricians, sales associates, and much more. Even the son in Fitton and Sons made his intentions known, as Nash Fitton, a senior at Quincy High School, announced his decision to join his father’s business to fulfill the “and Sons” part of Fitton and Sons.

“I decided pretty early on that I wanted to work for my father,” Fitton said. “So, I am going to get my contractor's license and work here and someday become a business owner myself. At one point in time, I mowed yards and did yard work and I thought about pursuing that, but the atmosphere just was not great. I quickly came to the conclusion that no one is going to care about your interests as much as your father. He is always going to look out for me, he is always going to be there to take care of me, and he is always going to be there to make sure I have a good life because he did not have one and he wants to make sure mine is amazing, and he is going to do everything in his power to do just that. You cannot get a better boss than that.”

Also in attendance was Branch Area Career Center principal Mike Rasmussen who believes that without skilled trades, communities cannot thrive.

“These kids here are making life choices, choices that are the backbone of our communities,” Rasmussen said. “Some of these professions these kids are going into, our community does not thrive without them. This is an awesome opportunity to celebrate these kids and the decision that they have made.”

More and more students are choosing the skilled trades route, as changes in the labor market leave some students graduating with a bachelor’s degree facing unpredictable or limited job opportunities and higher student debt.

The percentage of students going into skilled trades has gradually grown over the last several years, with more students looking to go into such jobs as electricians, HVAC technicians, pharmacy technicians, medical assistants, business administration, solar installation, cyber security, counseling, and much more.

“We will continue to do this every year because we believe these kids deserve that moment, celebrating what they have done and are choosing to do,” Fitton said. “There is a big demand for skilled jobs and skilled workers, and what they are doing is simply amazing.”

