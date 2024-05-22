A fitting goodbye to the Trail of Honor

For more than two decades, Central Mississippians from all walks of life turned into cooks, drivers, hosts, tour guides, security guards and other service personnel to volunteer at the Trail of Honor.

Beginning as a quick fuel and lunch stop for riders of The Run for the Wall Southern route, the Trail evolved into a gathering of American war heroes, and reenactors from our nation’s conflicts.

Unfortunately, however, the Trail of Honor has been retired. Unwilling to make a sudden clean break, the workers and volunteers from past Trail of Honor events gathered together Monday, May 20, 2024, for one last welcoming of the Run for the Wall riders as well as honored guests.

Showing respects during the playing of the National Anthem at the rider reception for the Run for the Wall Southern Route on Monday, May 20, 2024.

Bystanders wave to passing motorcyclists from an overpass on May 20, 2024, the last Honor Trail veteran’s event in Jackson.

Monday's guests included POW and battle veterans from World War II and Vietnam, Trail of Honor supporter and former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant, Acting and former Mississippi National Guard generals, Joint Force Headquarters staff and war reenactors.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Final Honor Trail held in Jackson on Monday, May 20, 2024