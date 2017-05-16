Fitness Model's Post-Baby Body

Fitness star Massy Arias became an Internet sensation when she posted a picture of her abs – at six months pregnant! Now she joins The Doctors just one month after the birth of her baby. See how her post-baby body looks today!

“Are you sure you had a baby?” Plastic Surgeon Dr. Andrew Ordon says, looking at Massy’s trim physique. She did – and she’s brought adorable baby pictures to prove it.

Although some people criticized her pregnancy pictures, now that she has a healthy infant that’s changed. “No one’s actually saying anything negative” on social media, Massy reports.

“I think that everyone just realizes now that you have a beautiful family,” concludes ER Physician Dr. Travis Stork.