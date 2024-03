Baxter Hosley and Thievin MacDonagh have died in a car crash. Police in Houston, Texas, say they were in a BMW driving over 100 miles an hour when it crashed and the car split in half. Both of their families stood side by side in a memorial video posted on the Ekkovision Instagram account, a supplement brand they worked for. The pair promoted health and fitness on multiple social media accounts. Inside Edition Digital has more.

