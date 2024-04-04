Fitchburg police tops list of city employee salaries for 2023

FITCHBURG — The police department topped the list of gross earners for fiscal year 2023, while members of the fire and schools departments also placed high.

Fitchburg City Hall

Police Chief Ernest F. Martineau led the city with gross earnings of $228,846.20, followed by Capt. Christopher T. Garcia ($203,653.80), Capt. Steven D. Giannini ($193,320.25) and Lt. Jeffrey J. Howe ($190,982.40).

Fire Chief Dante W. Suarez was fifth for the year with gross earnings of $184,706.60.

Interim Superintendent Jonathan J. Thompson, who earned $184,706.60, took over the position in July 2023 after the former superintendent, Robert M. Jokela, resigned. Joleka earned $159,593.82 in 2023.

Here’s a list of the top 26 gross earners for fiscal 2023 based on information provided by the city to the Telegram & Gazette:

Police Chief Ernest F. Martineau, $228,846.20 Police Capt. Christopher T. Garcia, $203,653.80 Police Capt. Steven D. Giannini, $193,320.25 Police Lt. Jeffrey J. Howe, $190,982.40 Fire Chief Dante W. Suarez, $184,706.60 Interim Superintendent Jonathan J. Thompson, Fitchburg Public Schools, $181,788.83 Police Capt. Matthew D. LeMay, $181,382.85 Jeremy S. Roche, business manager at Fitchburg Public Schools, $169,102.41 Police Officer Tabitha L. Pepple, $168,205.85 Fire Lt. Barry G. Hyvarinen, $168,021.92 Deputy Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrama, $162,131.86 Fire Capt. Patrick G. Haverty, $159,687.03 Superintendent Robert M. Jokela, Fitchburg Public Schools, $159,593.82 Police Lt. Timothy M. McDermott, $157,277.22 Nicholas J. Erickson, commissioner of public works and city engineer, $156,910.50 Deputy Fire Chief Roberto Alicea, $155,202.13 Deputy Fire Chief Chad M. Courtemanche, $153,249.71 Fire Capt. John J. Gilmartin, $152,302.61 Police Sgt. Ryan C. Keenan, $146,816.87 Deputy Fire Chief Anthony S. Castelli, $146,788.21 Police Sgt. Thomas D. Leger, $144,704.36 Roann M. Demanche, administrator of pupil services at Fitchburg Public Schools, $143,878.23 Police Sgt. Derek E. Sullivan, $143,264.18 Police Sgt. Michael E. Lopez, $142,262.68 Deputy Fire Chief Patrick J. Roy, $141,857.39 Jayson V. Plourde, operator at the division of water supply, $141,109.46

More: Which Grafton employees earned the most in 2023? Here are the top salaries

More: Which West Boylston employees earned the most in 2022? Here are the top salaries

More: Which Leicester employees earned the most in 2022? Here are the top salaries

More: Which Shrewsbury employees made the most in 2022? Here are the top salaries

More: Which Paxton employees made the most in 2022? Here are the top salaries

More: Worcester wages: 67 people topped $200K in '22. A look at the payroll

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Fitchburg police tops list of city employee salaries for 2023