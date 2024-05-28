Fitchburg man found dead in New Hampshire pond

A Fitchburg man drowned Friday in Dublin, New Hampshire, according to authorities.

The body of Timothy Aeschliman, 51, was pulled from Dublin Pond after two paddleboarders alerted authorities to an unresponsive person in the water, according to Dublin police.

He was wearing a wetsuit and swim cap. His vehicle was located near the shore.

The local marine patrol was summoned to the scene about 3:30 p.m.

The death remains under investigation.

