Fit Body Boot Camp leads massive walk across St. Louis for addiction recovery charity

ST. LOUIS – Some locals took part in a massive challenge today. They embarked on a 15-mile walk across the St. Louis region for a good cause.

Fit Body Boot Camp led the massive walk to raise money for charity organization “The Next Step,” which helps people recover from addiction.

The procession started from the gym’s Ballwin location and went all the way over to its Warson Woods and Southhampton locations.

Michael Keane, who owns Fit Body Boot Camp, is a recovering addict himself. He says the charity gives people struggling with substance abuse a chance to get their lives back on track.

“Maybe its a new vocation, or it might be just better on themselves, the education,” said Keane. “Or it might be finishing an education that they started years previous. It’s creating new opportunities for people in recovery.”

This is the second year that Fit Body Boot Camp has led the extensive walk. They’ve raised around $16,000 so far, more than double what they made last year. The goal is $17,500. If they hit that mark, Keane says he’ll do 1,000 push-ups.

