Fishing trip turns deadly when man pulls gun, shoots fishing buddy, Florida cops say

An argument that erupted among fishermen turned deadly in the Florida Panhandle when one man pulled a gun and shot a fellow angler, according to investigators.

Identities of the suspect and victim have not been released.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27, in at Diamond Head Fish Camp in Vernon, about a 100-mile drive northwest of Tallahassee.

A woman called 911 and reported her husband was involved in an “altercation” with another man, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported in a news release.

“Investigators were informed that all three men had been on the lake fishing and consuming alcohol most of the day,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Once back at the dock, one party became aggressive and threatened to kill one of the other individuals. The altercation became physical between two parties and a firearm was produced, leading to one individual being shot and killed.”

A sheriff’s office dive team searched the water and recovered the body, officials said.

Investigators have not said what started the argument.

“The investigation is still ongoing. ... At this time, no charges have been filed,” the sheriff’s office reported.

