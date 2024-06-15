Fishing pier at Fort Wetherill State Park closed due to sinkholes. What to know.

JAMESTOWN – Sinkholes and a deteriorating bulkhead have prompted the state Department of Environmental Management to close a popular fishing pier at Fort Wetherill State Park to the public.

The pier, located behind the Division of Marine Fisheries building at Fort Wetherill, was closed indefinitely on Friday.

In a news release, DEM Director Terry Gray attributed the condition of the pier and bulkhead to age, recent storms and climate change.

"DEM priorities include enhancing outdoor recreational opportunities and ensuring shoreline and fishing access across Rhode Island," Gray said. "However, given the concerns for public safety, we decided to restrict this area until we can better understand our options for quickly and safely restoring access to this great fishing and sightseeing spot."

The Fort Wetherill State Park fishing pier is closed for repairs but the upper lot remains open.

The "upper" parking lot just to the south of the fishing pier will remain open, the DEM said.

The bulkhead is home to the Fisheries Division's research vessels, and the state agency will continue to use it during the closure for vehicles and the general public.

No estimate was provided for when repairs might be made or when the pier will reopen.

Fort Wetherill is a former military battery and training area, and many of the structures there were built before World War II. The state took it over in 1972.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Pier at Fort Wetherill State Park in Jamestown closed due to sinkholes