Fishermen Tread Water for Over 4 Hours After Boat Sinks

A group of fishermen were in deep trouble during a fishing competition. Their boat sank in the Gulf of Mexico. Easton Barrett says he shot a video to let his family know what happened to him just in case he drowned. Luckily, they had a special device, a personal beacon, that alerts the U.S. Coast Guard in the event of an emergency. He says they were treading water and clinging to their coolers for over four hours before the U.S. Coast Guard finally arrived.

