Fishermen towed to shore when pontoon springs leak

SADSBURY TOWNSHIP — A pontoon boat carrying five fishermen on Conneaut Lake was towed to safety Saturday when one of the boat’s pontoons began taking on water, according to Chief John Treacy of Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department.

The boat was approximately 100 yards off shore when it began listing to one side at around 8:20 a.m. No one was injured in the incident, according to Treacy.

“It was an older model boat — a very old model, in fact,” he said. “They were trying to make it in, but it was going slow so we went out there.”

Initial reports that some of the men were in the water were incorrect, the chief said, speculating that the boat’s level in the water may have made it appear that some of the occupants were in the water.

Responders on the department’s fire boat transported four of the men to the fire boat while one remained on the pontoon boat, which was towed to the Fireman’s Beach boat launch and removed from the lake, Treacy said.

“By the time we got down to Fireman’s Beach, the whole starboard side of the pontoon was underwater. It was up to the deck on that side,” he added, “but everything worked out well.”

The men, who were from the New Wilmington area, all had life jackets, according to Treacy.

Additional calls for assistance to Crawford County Scuba Team, Summit Volunteer Fire Department, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department and Conneaut Lake Area Ambulance Service were canceled. The fire department’s response was resolved in less than 30 minutes.