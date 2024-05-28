Fisherman's Wharf in Oxnard reaches milestone. Here's what happened

Boats line a dock in Channel Islands Harbor near the Seabridge community in January.

A proposal to redevelop the dilapidated Fisherman's Wharf at Channel Islands Harbor reached a milestone this week as plans advanced with a German company.

The Ventura County Board of Supervisors, which owns the Oxnard property, unanimously approved an option for Karls LLC to lease the site. Plans call for developing a village with a mix of retail, food markets, restaurants, a small hotel, playgrounds and children's rides.

The agreement allows up to three years to finalize plans and receive required approvals from other agencies, harbor Director Michael Tripp told supervisors. The board also signed off on a proposed 30-year lease agreement, contingent on the other work being completed.

"The lease and the lease option that I'm bringing to you today have been a long time coming," Tripp said.

For roughly 20 years, the county has tried to redevelop the property, he said. Efforts failed in the past, largely over plans to add new housing. The Karls project also faced criticism when it was first proposed two years ago.

"We did get some substantial opposition in the beginning of this project," Tripp said. "One of the reasons was because the public didn't clearly understand what was being proposed there."

Several changes were made after a series of public workshops. During a second round of meetings, reviews were more favorable, he said. The company's current proposal includes:

Constructing a pedestrian pier.

Renovating or replacing buildings at the aged Fisherman's Wharf.

Free entry and parking for visitors.

Adding a couple amusement rides and developing a small hotel using upcycled materials.

Karls is expected to spend at least $16 million on the project and pay a minimum of $500,000 annually in rent. The county's harbor department also would upgrade the area's commercial fishing wharf.

Before a lease is signed, the project requires approval from the California Coastal Commission and building permits from the city of Oxnard. Before those steps, officials also have to develop more extensive plans and complete studies on traffic, parking and any other potential impacts.

Rene Aiu, of the Harbor & Beach Community Alliance, urged supervisors to approve the lease option with Karls, saying the company had worked to build trust with the community.

"It will promote revitalization of the harbor and rehabilitate a dilapidated Fisherman's Wharf – something we all want to see happen," she said.

