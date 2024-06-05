Fisherman vanished after jumping off a dock. Now the search is over, SC officials say

The body of a missing swimmer was recovered Tuesday, according to the Charleston Police Department.

The body found near a dock on Feldman Court in Wando at about 5 p.m. was identified as 62-year-old Charleston resident Elias Shaw, Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Wednesday. That’s in the Daniel Island area of Charleston, between the Wando River and Cooper River.

Shaw went missing Sunday, according to police.

At about 8 p.m. Sunday, officers with the police department’s harbor patrol responded to a report of a swimmer in distress, police said.

Officers learned that Shaw had been fishing when he decided to jump off a nearby public dock, but when he was in the water he struggled against the current, according to police.

Witnesses lost sight of Shaw and called for help, police said.

The Charleston Fire Department and a Coast Guard helicopter assisted police in the search.

Days later, Shaw’s body was found by the dock in Beresford Creek, according to police.

In addition to police and the coroner’s office, members of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources assisted in recovering the body.

Shaw’s cause of death has not been released by the coroner’s office, which is continuing to investigate the incident along with Charleston police.