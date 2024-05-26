Fisherman drowns in local lake, police

*The above video shows important information about swimming safety*

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Springfield Township Police are investigating the death of an Akron man who drowned while fishing in Springfield Lake early Sunday morning.

Around 1 a.m. on Sunday, a witness notified a Springfield Township Police Officer of a fisherman in distress in the water.

“Upon arrival, the officer learned that John Wisener 44, from Akron was fishing when he had fallen into the lake. His fishing partner managed to swim to shore and informed the responding officer of the situation,” police said.

“The initial responding Springfield Township Police Officer immediately jumped into the water to search for Wisener, however he was unable to locate him. The investigation revealed that Wisener had been fishing from a boat when he fell into the lake for an unknown reason,” according to police.

The Springfield Township Fire Department responded and began searching the lake. The South Summit Water Rescue Team, composed of members from the City of Green, City of New Franklin, Coventry Township, and Springfield Township Fire Department’s, also arrived to assist in the search.

According to police, around 5:30am, the South Summit Water Rescue Team located an individual in approximately seven feet of water.

Wisener was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

