Fisher Catholic Outstanding Senior Ava Albert tried to be a model student and hard worker

LANCASTER − Fisher Catholic High School Outstanding Senior Ava Albert said she tried to be a model of what it means to work hard.

"I always take my classes really seriously," she said. "Always striving to get the best grades. And also trying to balance that with extra-curriculars, whether it be sports or clubs."

Fisher Catholic Outstanding Senior Ava Albert stands outside of Fisher Catholic High School on May 6, 2024, in Lancaster, Ohio.

Albert, her class valedictorian, said she tried to be a combination of what it means to be a Fisher Catholic student and a model for other students to follow.

She played basketball for four years and ran track and cross-country for three years. Albert also played soccer for one year and was an Irish for Life member, among other things.

She will graduate with a 4.1 grade point average. Albert said being dedicated and finding a balance were factors in her success.

"From the moment I came here I knew I wanted to get good grades," Albert said. "I always hold myself to that standard. So sometimes sports has to kind of come second. It's staying up late and being willing to lose a couple hours of sleep, knowing that it's going to be worth it in the end when you get good grades. Everything I do is 100%. I don't do half effort on things."

Albert said starting basketball at a young age helped form that attitude.

"I wanted to do good at basketball, so are you willing to put in the work outside of just practices and games to be great?" she said. "And that just transferred to the classroom when school work started to get a little more difficult as I went on."

Albert will attend Ohio State in the fall to major in biochemistry on a pre-med tract to become a doctor.

She said incoming freshmen should be willing to work as hard as she did in order to be successful.

"Find goals and kind of figure out what you want to achieve in your four years and doing whatever you have to do to work towards that," Albert said. "So if you want to be a straight-A student figure out what you need to do. Whether it's going to extra class hours with your teachers. And if you want to be a good athlete, it's finding a balance and putting in work outside of practice, as well."

