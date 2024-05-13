Fish in Wiregrass waters could be toxic

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a statewide advisory on fish consumption, revealing that much of the fish found in Wiregrass waters is still contaminated with mercury.

In 2023, the Tennessee Valley Authority, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, and ADEM collected samples of specific fish species from several bodies of water for analysis. The advisory first released in 2023 showed several fish species in different bodies of water were contaminated with mercury.

The state’s revised advisory was issued in early May 2024.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, mercury can build up in the tissue and muscles of fish.

Over time, mercury can build up in the tissues of humans if they eat animals contaminated with mercury.

Excessive consumption of mercury can damage your organs and central nervous system and can lead to death if not treated.

Below is a list of local bodies of water and current advisories. The warnings have not changed since 2023:

Chattahoochee River(Contaminants-Mercury):

Chattahoochee River, vicinity of Highway 84, mile 35.5 All species of fish- no restriction

Houston County, near the Alabama-Florida state line: Largemouth Bass- Do not eat any



Cedar Creek (Contaminants-Mercury):

Houston County, north of Dothan at Highway 431 Largemouth Bass- Two meals per month (16 ounces)



Choctawhatchee River(Contaminants-Mercury):

Dale County, approximately 0.5 miles downstream of Little Choctawhatchee confluence, near Highway 92: Largemouth Bass/Spotted Bass- Do not eat any Channel catfish- One meal per month (8 ounces) Redear sunfish- Two meals per month (16 ounces)

Geneva County, 1.5 miles above the Alabama-Florida state lines, approximately 3.0 miles downstream from the City of Geneva: Largemouth Bass/Spotted Bass- Do not eat any Redear sunfish- 2 meals per month (16 ounces)



Pea River(Contaminants-Mercury):

Coffee County, approximately 0.5 miles downstream of Beaverdam Creek/Pea River confluence, south of the City of Elba: All species- Do not eat any

Coffee County, at County Road 248: Brown Bullhead- One meal per month (8 ounces) Largemouth Bass- One meal per month (8 ounces) Spotted Bass- One meal per month (8 ounces)

Coffee County, approximately 0.5 miles upstream of the confluence with the Choctawhatchee River: Channel catfish- 2 meals per month (16 ounces) Largemouth bass/Spotted bass- Do not eat any



Thomas Mill Creek(Contaminants-Mercury):

Henry County, Thomas Mill Creek embayment: Largemouth Bass- Do not eat any



Barbour Creek(Contaminants-Mercury):

Barbour County, Barbour Creek embayment of Walter F. George Reservoir in the vicinity of Highway 431: Largemouth Bass- Do not eat any



Cheneyhatchee Creek(Contaminants-Mercury):

Barbour County, Cheneyhatchee Creek embayment: Largemouth Bass- Do not eat any



Cowikee Creek(Contaminants-Mercury):

Barbour County, Cowikee Creek embayment of WF George Reservoir. The approximate area is from the US 431 bridge to the Chattahoochee River main channel. In the vicinity of Lake Point Resort and State Park: Channel catfish- Two meals per month (16 ounces) Largemouth bass: Do not eat any



Walter F. George Reservoir(Contaminants-Mercury):

Henry County, W.F. George Reservoir, dam forebay, approximately Chattahoochee River mile 76: Largemouth Bass- One meal per month (8 ounces)

Barbour County, Chattahoochee River, vicinity of Highway 82: All species- No restriction



White Oak Creek(Contaminants-Mercury):

Barbour County, White Oak Creek embayment: Largemouth bass- One meal per month (8 ounces)



Frank Jackson Reservoir(Contaminants-Mercury):

Covington County, dam forebay: Largemouth bass- Do not eat any



Gantt Reservoir(Contaminants-Mercury):

Covington County, lake-wide: Largemouth bass- Do not eat any Channel catfish- Two meals per month (16 ounces)



Lake Jackson(Contaminants-Mercury):

Covington County, lake Jackson, located on the Alabama-Florida state line at Florala: Largemouth bass- Do not eat any



Patsaliga Creek(Contaminants-Mercury):

Covington County, Patsaliga Creek embayment: Channel catfish- Two meals per month (16 ounces) Largemouth bass- Do not eat any



Yellow River(Contaminants-Mercury):

Covington County, County Road 4 bridge: All species- Do not eat any



Point A Reservoir(Contaminants-Mercury):

Covington County, lower reservoir, dam forebay: Channel catfish- One meal per month (8 ounces) Largemouth bass- Do not eat any



The ADPH says the groups at greatest risk of mercury poisoning are babies, children under 14, women who are nursing, pregnant, or plan to become pregnant.

ADPH officials advise at-risk groups to avoid eating king mackerel, shark, swordfish, or tilefish and limit white tuna (albacore) to 6 ounces weekly. They also say you should eat up to 12 ounces (two average meals) a week of various fish and shellfish that are low in mercury levels.

2024_fishadvisoryDownload

This advisory will run until the end of the year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDHN - wdhn.com.