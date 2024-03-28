Fish, chicks, wind turbines among topics at Meadow's Science Fair

MONROE — Seventeen Meadow Montessori School students earned ribbons in the school's 2024 Science Fair.

"We are the only school in the county still hosting a school-wide science fair," said Pietrina Guy, director of admissions and advancement and a secondary teacher. In the past, the Monroe County Intermediate School District also held a county-wide science fair.

Meadow Montessori has held its Science Fair annually since 1986. All students in kindergarten through eighth grade participate.

"Each student presents his/her project in front of the class before displaying it for the entire school," Guy said.

Four judges reviewed each project and awarded prizes to the top three in five age groupings. Judges were Sarah Howard, Cale Piedmonte-Lang, Stephanie Slat and Frank Tryrbon.

“The Science Fair is a celebration of learning. ‘Real’ scientists share their work, which is what we do. The scientific method is a beautiful tool for critical thinking, which is probably the single most important thing we teach," said Meg Fedorowicz, Science Fair coordinator.

Earning ribbons in each age group were:

Lower Elementary winners are (from left): Lennon Beamsley, Teddy Felder, Cash Guy, Max Humphreys and Calvin Cunningham.

• Kindergarten: First, Zayn LaHart, for the project "Komodo Dragon"; second, Jaxton Thurwanger, "Life Cycle of a Fish"; and third, Luka Madrid, "How Does a Chick Survive?"

• First and second grades: Tied for first, Calvin Cunningham, "Family Prints" and Lennon Beamsley, "Will Plants Grow with Different Liquids?"; tied for second, Teddy Felder, "The Sun and Sundials" and Cash Guy, "Soccer Physics"; and third, Maximus Humphreys, "Which Spring Is the Strongest?"

Upper Elementary winners are (from left): Landon Warshefski, David Schall, Jase Burbo, Etta Manley and Madison Smith.

• Third and fourth grades: First, Jase Burbo, "Mood Rings"; second, Etta Manley, "Electric Circuits and Conductivity"; and third, Madison Smith, "Metal for Breakfast"

Middle School winners are (from left): Juni Galbraith, Jack Hopps-Zunk and Blake McDonald.

• Fifth and sixth grades: First, David Schall, "Does Size Affect a Parachute’s Time to Fall to Earth?"; second, Henry Wolbert, "Why Can I Toss a Ball?"; and third, Landon Warshefski, "Wind Turbines: I’m a Big Fan"

• Seventh and eighth grades: First, Jack Hopps-Zunk, "Pure Michigan"; second, Blake McDonald, "Bread Mold"; and third, Juni Galbraith, "Throwing Shades; Comparing Foundation and Skin Tone"

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Fish, chicks, wind turbines among topics at Meadow's Science Fair