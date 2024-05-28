Fiscal Court considers prohibition of medical marijuana dispensaries

May 28—Pulaski officials are considering taking action to prohibit the ability of medical marijuana dispensaries from operating within the county.

Fiscal Court held a first reading Tuesday on an ordinance that would prevent dispensaries from opening shop in Pulaski. The action would be taken ahead of a state law going into affect on January 1 of next year that allows medical cannabis businesses to operate.

While the county would have until December 31 to make any laws concerning cannabis sales, Pulaski County Attorney Martin Hatfield pointed out that the state will begin issuing licenses on July 1, allowing growing operations to begin before shops open.

Hatfield also noted that the county may pass a law prohibiting marijuana sales, but that doesn't mean cities can't make their own decisions.

"If the court passes an ordinance prohibiting the sale of cannabis in Pulaski, then any incorporated city within the county can then come back and pass their own ordinance allowing for the sale of cannabis within those city limits," Hatfield said.

He also noted that the City of Somerset has already taken action concerning the potential zoning of where dispensaries could be placed.

In April, Somerset Council approved changes to the city's zoning ordinance, stating that dispensaries cannot be in business within 1,000 feet of a school, church, daycare or residential recovery center. The council also dictated that growing operations must take place in industrial zones only.

County Judge-Executive Marshall Todd said that it was his understanding that the state was only going to give four licenses for dispensaries within the 10-county Lake Cumberland area.

Todd said there will likely be 48 licenses given throughout the entire state.

"The question here today is do we want to prohibit it, or take no action?" Todd asked magistrates

Fourth District Magistrate Mark Ranshaw chimed in, saying he did not believe the county should allow medical cannabis sales. "We've got enough problems with overdoses and stuff like that to have that here, and I understand it's hard on the people who actually need medical marijuana," he said.

The court agreed to advertise the proposed ordinance, and to hold a second reading at a later date.

