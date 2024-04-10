Fiscal court approves bids for new trucks

Apr. 10—The constant wear and tear on vehicles in the County's road department often requires repairs and replacements.

Such was the case discussed by members of the Laurel County Fiscal Court during Thursday's meeting.

Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield had received permission to advertise for bids for new trucks in a previous meeting. On Thursday, he informed magistrates that only one bid had been received.

"That is in the amount of $417,000 for six trucks," he said. "These trucks will be used for snow removal and other things we need them for."

Laurel County has approximately 18,228 miles of roadways according to information from the state highway department's website. The majority of those roads lie outside London City Limits, although some roads are maintained by the federal and state road crews.

But most of the county maintained roadways are in the more rural sections and those hills, valleys and narrow winding routes pose problems frequently.

Magistrates also approved the Sheriff's surplus vehicles and equipment request, as well as accepting the final settlement of the 2022 property tax report.

Other actions included approving:

—Resolution for Kentucky Homeland Security grant for the London Laurel Rescue Squad;

—Re-appointment of Rocky Ryser to the Laurel County Library Board for a four-year term ending in 2028;

—A five-year renewal contract with C & W Cable Franchise.