FirstBank Southwest School Spirit Card Program gives back nearly $57K to area schools

Through its School Spirit Card Program, FirstBank Southwest (FBSW) has given back $56,759.45 to area schools in 2023.

FBSW has been donating to area schools through this program since 2019, the company said in a news release.

In 2024, the program worked with 20 different schools in the Texas Panhandle to create, market and distribute a customized Debit Card with the school logo/mascot, the bank said. These customized debit cards allow users to show off their school pride and give back to their school district; FBSW then donates a portion of each debit card transaction processed to each school district participating in the program.

"The more the user makes transactions on the card throughout the year, the more money the school gets," the release states. "There are no limitations to how or where the money is being used for the school districts. Both personal and business accounts can obtain this card."

Some of the totals for 2023 school donations include:

Perryton Independent School District – $21,291.55

Pampa Independent School District – $12,185.35

Hereford Independent School District – $8,691.85

Booker Independent School District – $6,203.90

Amarillo Independent School District - $3,614.95

(Amarillo High School with $1,175.45, Tascosa High School with $915.20, Caprock High School with $906.25 and Palo Duro High School with $618.05)

Canyon Independent School District - $1,754.15

(Randall High School with $603.10, Canyon High School with $679.35 and West Plains High School with $471.70)

Balko Independent School District – $1,183.80

Darrouzett Independent School District – $1,159.35

Bushland Independent School District- $333.55

San Jacinto Christian Academy – $155.40

The 2023 total is a 35% increase from the $42,105.15 the previous year, according to the bank. Those interested in a School Spirit Debit Card are asked to visit their nearest FirstBank Southwest branch. Fees may apply.

