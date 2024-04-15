The first Whataburger in SC is coming soon. Here’s where it will open

A location on Woodruff Road in Greenville County will be the first of nine Whataburger restaurants expected to open this year in South Carolina.

The plan is for the restaurant to open this summer on the site of a closed KFC.

Coming not too far behind will be restaurants in Mauldin (also a former KFC) and Boiling Springs. An Anderson restaurant will open in late summer.

Opening dates for other Upstate locations are:

2900 Main St., Anderson, late summer

1941 E Main St, Spartanburg, fall

1510 WO Ezell Blvd, Spartanburg, late fall

The company has also announced Upstate restaurants opening in 2025: 5648 Calhoun Memorial Parkway in Easley in the spring and 1537 E. Main St. in Duncan in the summer.

The company will open three restaurants in the Midlands in Columbia, Lexington and Irmo this year and so far has said two more will open next year in the Columbia area and Lexington area.

Whataburger was founded in 1950 as a roadside burger stand by Harmon Dobson in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Dobson died in a private plane crash in 1967, and his wife Grace took over the company. By the time she died in 2005 at age 80, the company had grown to 600 stores.

The family sold its majority interest in the company In 2019 to Chicago-based investment firm BDT Capital, which began the expansion program.

They commemorated their 1,000th restaurant in January, when two locations, corporate-owned Atlanta, Georgia, and franchise-owned Yukon, Oklahoma.