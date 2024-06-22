First weekend of summer is looking hot, with chances for thunderstorms

First weekend of summer is looking hot, with chances for thunderstorms

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — It’s getting hot, hot, hot and a bit humid this weekend, triggering heat alerts for majority of San Diego County.

Hot conditions are on tap for valleys, mountains and deserts as a surge of mid-level moisture from remnants of Tropical Storm Alberto will bring humid conditions and chances of thunderstorms for all areas late Saturday into Sunday afternoon.

The culprit for our big-time warmup is a ridge of high pressure currently over Texas, but it’s going to expand west toward the area this weekend and bring with it well above average temperatures.

Moderate to major heat risk will impact areas away from the immediate coast through the weekend with hot and muggy conditions at times. The higher humidity will make it difficult to cool off during outdoor activities even with a slight dip in afternoon temperatures Sunday.

Car goes over bridge, crashes into Mission Bay

The tropical moisture surge could also mean a chance of unstable weather, producing isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly for mountains and deserts Sunday afternoon, but beaches and inland valleys can’t be ruled out of the action. Watch out for thunder and lightning and head inside when you notice it!

Possible elevated convection over coastal waters has prompted a Marine Weather Statement this weekend because any thunderstorms that do develop could produce cloud-to-water lightning, gusty winds, hail and brief rain.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for inland valleys Saturday through Sunday with daytime highs between 90 to 100 degrees. Mountains have a Heat Advisory for just Saturday with maximum temperatures in the low 90s. Excessive Heat Warning is in place for the next week for desert communities. Beaches will warm up close to 80 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.