First Warning Weather with Jim Spencer
Rain chances will gradually increase this week, with rain and storms becoming likely by the weekend.
Rain chances will gradually increase this week, with rain and storms becoming likely by the weekend.
The U.S. Supreme Court is weighing whether a federal law applies to a Jan. 6 defendant. Here's how that could affect hundreds of other defendants — as well as former President Trump.
Take-Two Interactive plans to lay off 5 percent of its workforce, or about 600 employees, by the end of the year.
If you want to upgrade your windshield wipers, then consider silicone wipers. They last longer than regular blades and hold up in extreme heat and cold.
Social media and easy access to credit are causing Gen Z to massively overspend.
Stocks eyed a broader comeback from a steep sell-off as investors digested results from Bank of America and other heavyweights.
A crypto wallet maker claimed this week that hackers may be targeting people with an iMessage "zero-day" exploit — but all signs point to an exaggerated threat, if not a downright scam. The wallet maker recommended iPhone users to turn off iMessage completely “until Apple patches this,” even though no evidence shows that “this” exists at all. Because of the attention the post received, Trust Wallet hours later wrote a follow-up post.
Energy.gov's Fact of the Week averaged commute times across the country in 2022, showing that South Dakotans spent just 18 minutes behind the wheel.
Experts say to stock up, pay close attention to weather warnings and stay off the roads as increasingly severe weather sweeps the U.S. in the spring.
The 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 will have more range and a cheaper price than initially revealed.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don debuts The Scorecard, a weekly series featuring his takes on key MLB player notes.
Zypsy, a design firm with a track record of helping early-stage startups, has launched a new and somewhat unique venture investment program. It will be offering 10 startups up to $100,000 of brand and product design services, spanning 8 to 10 weeks of engagement, for no cash payment. "After the initial 8 to 10 weeks program, we work on a retainer with cash depending on the further project needs," Kaz Tamai, co-founder and CEO of Zypsy, told TechCrunch.
Tesla management told employees Monday that the recent layoffs -- which gutted some departments by 20% and even hit high performers -- were largely due to poor financial performance, a source familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. The layoffs were announced to staff just a week before Tesla is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings. The move comes as Tesla has seen its profit margin narrow over the past several quarters, the result of an EV price war that has persisted for at least a year.
These are today's mortgage rates. Rates shouldn't plummet anytime soon, so it could be a good time to buy if you're financially ready. Lock in your rate today.
Trump Media stock slid as much as 16% on Monday after the parent company of Donald Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, filed to issue more than 21 million shares.
President Joe Biden has spent $23 billion of the $39 billion he has to spur chipmaking in the US, spreading it to companies that plan new activities in several states.
The desert was hot with appearances by Grimes, Doja Cat, No Doubt, Charli D'Amelio and more.
Energy markets seem to have dodged a bullet, with oil prices settling after Iran's April 13 attack on Israel. Biden needs it to stay that way.
Justin Jefferson is in line for a massive contract.
I shop for a living and I'm lusting after these new Nordstrom finds from Ugg, Le Creuset, Tory Burch, Spanx and more.
Here’s your go-to guide with everything you need to know about COVID-19, including testing expanding to more airports, updated isolation guidelines and plans for a fall vaccine.